Dee Barcus
Dee Barcus passed away at her home in Tulsa in the early morning of the fall equinox, September 22, 2020. Dee was a creative force and an intellect. Above all, Dee was the embodiment of sweetness and love.
Born Lila Dee Moughon in Sherman, Texas, on October 18, 1940, Dee was the oldest child of Audrey and Jim Moughon. She and her siblings, Julie and Ed grew up in Sherman among a large and loving extended family.
Dee was still a teenager, when she met her husband, Jack Barcus. She enjoyed telling granddaughters the story of when she and Jack were on a double-date and the car swerved throwing them together. Dee seized her opportunity and got her first kiss from Jack. Dee and Jack loved each other deeply, raised three children and five grandchildren together celebrating 60 years of marriage in August.
To hundreds of Tulsa families, Dee Barcus was "Miss Dee" and Miss Dee's Little School on Riverside was a special place. An early advocate for quality early childhood education, Dee understood how crucial those early years are and saw the potential for preschools to serve a far higher purpose beyond just babysitting. Dee loved children, all children, and had an incredible capacity to see each child as their own person and to find a connection to each as an individual.
Before settling in Tulsa in 1976, Dee and Jack lived in small towns in North Texas, and for a time in Anchorage, Alaska. Dee often reminisced about those Alaska years. She loved nature and animals and the adventure of living in an environment so different than the places she had known.
In 1989, Dee welcomed her first grandchild and was "Grandmama" from that point forward. Dee was very proud of her "five wonderful granddaughters" and they were devoted to her.
Dee enjoyed humor, but not sarcasm. A voracious reader, Dee read a hundred or so novels a year. She loved stories and would read anything recommended, though eventually drew the line and said "no more vampires".
To know Dee Barcus was to experience unconditional love. She really was judgment free (except with regard to the current president) and as long as a loved one wasn't hurting themself, she supported them completely. All she wanted was everyone to be happy.
Dee is survived by her husband Jack Barcus; by her children, Mark Barcus (Mary), Reid Barcus (Loren Powell) and Jennifer Barcus-Schafer (Scott Schafer); by her granddaughters, Audrey Jordan Barcus, Kyri Barcus, Kaelie Barcus, Rosie Barcus-Schafer and Lola Barcus-Schafer; by her sister Julie Vier and her brother Ed Moughon and by her much-loved nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Donations in Dee's memory to any organization benefiting the well-being of children would be appreciated and Dee would ask you to please vote...Democratic. schaudtfuneralservice.com