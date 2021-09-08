Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Della McCulloch
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bishop Kelley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Della McCulloch

Della Mae Kay McCulloch passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her home after a day filled with her family's presence. She was born on September 12, 1929, to John and Della Kay in Brown's Valley, MN. The family moved to Eldridge, MO, when Della was 7 years old. A determined young woman, she obtained her teaching certificate, so that she could begin teaching in rural schools. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1946. She attended Southwestern Missouri State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1953, and the University of Missouri, earning her Master of Education degree in 1955. Della met Ken McCulloch in Lebanon, and they married in May of 1955. They moved from Missouri to Kansas and finally to Tulsa in 1961. She continued to pursue graduate studies at the University of Tulsa from 1962-1981. She taught at Hissom Memorial Center, then joined the faculty at what was then Claremore Junior College, where she was the founder and first instructor of the Child Development Department. She also taught Political Science and American History.

She founded the First Edition Bookshop on 15th Street in 1978 and moved the store to its final location at the corner of 15th and Rockford in 1984. There she presided over a veritable treasure trove of used, rare, and collectible books, magazines, record albums, as well as new, used and collectible toys and dolls. Della was an authority on rare books, first editions, out-of-print and signed copies, and how to find them. She was also an expert on collectible dolls. When the bookshop closed in the late '90s, she remained the owner of the property. She was a pioneer in women's business ownership, a champion for women's rights, and the beloved matriarch of a big, beautiful family. She remained passionately interested in politics and social justice.

Della is survived by her husband of 66 years; her six children, John (Marilyn), James (Stephanie), Paul (Janet), Marc, Ellin Henderson (David), and Dan (Debra); as well as 16 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A family and friends celebration of life will take place on Sunday, September 12, her 92nd birthday, and a graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, September 13, at Calvary Cemetery, 9101 S. Harvard Ave. in Tulsa at 10:30 AM. Donations may be made to Bishop Kelley High School in her memory. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151.

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Calvary Cemetery
9101 S. Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Ellin, David & Morgan, so sorry for your loss, Della was one of kind, I´ll miss that beautiful smile of hers & her infectious laugh. I have fond memories of her & our girls growing up in the bookstore. Love you allRIP Della
Viola Perez
Friend
September 10, 2021
Condolences from one of James' Bishop Kelley HS classmates.
David Williams
Family
September 9, 2021
Tim and Diana
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results