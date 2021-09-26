Menu
Deloris Gill McCarthy
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Oklahoma
2103 East 3rd Street
Tulsa, OK
Deloris Gill McCarthy

Deloris Jean Gill McCarthy passed away peacefully at her home on September 13, 2021. Deloris was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a wonderful friend to many, always kind and caring to everyone. She will be deeply missed by all.

Deloris was born December 28, 1943 in Cushing, OK. She was the youngest of five children who grew up in Tryon, OK. After high school, she attended nursing school in Enid, OK. She established her career as a registered nurse at St. Francis Hospital where she served patients for over thirty years. Specializing in kidney and dialysis nursing, Deloris also worked to support various charities such as the National Kidney Foundation. Deloris enjoyed traveling and working in her garden where she would spend time tending her colorful flowerbeds.

She was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Beulah Cowger; siblings, Wallace "Buddy" Cowger, Eddie Cowger and Nina Kirk.

Deloris is survived by husband, Paul; son, Gregory Everett and wife, Shannon of McKinney TX; stepchildren, Shawn McCarthy of Dracut, MA, Paul McCarthy III of Shirley, MA and Shannon McCarthy of Owasso, OK; grandchildren, Hayden and Hallie Everett, Jaxx, Isadora and Tristan McCarthy; and sister, Goldie Lee of Tulsa, OK. tulsacremation.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deloris, was my deceased husband´s dialysis nurse. She became a good friend to our entire family. (She also was my Brother-in-law´s dialysis; as well as my Father-in-law´s dialysis nurse). She helped me a GREAT deal in preparing me to become a widow with two young children. She was a real life ANGEL for me......and also friend!! God will greet her as she enters Heaven with Golden Wings!!!
Sallyanne Edmiston Wallace
Other
September 27, 2021
I worked with Deloris for a number of years. She had a heart for her patients. She always had a funny story to share. I am sorry for your loss.
Trish Farmer
Work
September 27, 2021
