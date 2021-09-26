Deloris, was my deceased husband´s dialysis nurse. She became a good friend to our entire family. (She also was my Brother-in-law´s dialysis; as well as my Father-in-law´s dialysis nurse). She helped me a GREAT deal in preparing me to become a widow with two young children. She was a real life ANGEL for me......and also friend!! God will greet her as she enters Heaven with Golden Wings!!!

Sallyanne Edmiston Wallace Other September 27, 2021