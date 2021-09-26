Deloris Gill McCarthy
Deloris Jean Gill McCarthy passed away peacefully at her home on September 13, 2021. Deloris was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a wonderful friend to many, always kind and caring to everyone. She will be deeply missed by all.
Deloris was born December 28, 1943 in Cushing, OK. She was the youngest of five children who grew up in Tryon, OK. After high school, she attended nursing school in Enid, OK. She established her career as a registered nurse at St. Francis Hospital where she served patients for over thirty years. Specializing in kidney and dialysis nursing, Deloris also worked to support various charities such as the National Kidney Foundation
. Deloris enjoyed traveling and working in her garden where she would spend time tending her colorful flowerbeds.
She was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Beulah Cowger; siblings, Wallace "Buddy" Cowger, Eddie Cowger and Nina Kirk.
Deloris is survived by husband, Paul; son, Gregory Everett and wife, Shannon of McKinney TX; stepchildren, Shawn McCarthy of Dracut, MA, Paul McCarthy III of Shirley, MA and Shannon McCarthy of Owasso, OK; grandchildren, Hayden and Hallie Everett, Jaxx, Isadora and Tristan McCarthy; and sister, Goldie Lee of Tulsa, OK. tulsacremation.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 26, 2021.