Deloris G. Messick
Deloris G. Messick, long-time Tulsa resident passed early Sunday morning, March 27th, at her home in Aberdeen Heights. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W Messick, son Dean H Messick, parents A. L. & Beulah M Hart, and brothers Wyman G & Marshall L Hart. Her surviving family includes sisters & brothers-in law, Liz & Dale Groden of Tulsa, Connie & Jack Kearbey of Collinsville, daughter & son-in-law, Paula & Michael Viseur of Tulsa, grandsons & spouses, Grant & Jenny Golliver of Broken Arrow, Matthew & Martha Golliver of Ballwin, MO, John & Sarah Messick of Raleigh, NC, granddaughter Elizabeth Messick of Greensboro and 6 great grandchildren, Cash, Preston, Ava, Charlize, Victoria and Hayes.
Mrs. Messick was an avid golfer and member of Tulsa Country Club. She was also a member of Asbury Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, April 1, 2022 at Asbury Church, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 1, 2022.