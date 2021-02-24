Menu
Dennis William Romine
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bishop Kelley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Dennis William Romine

Dennis William Romine passed away suddenly, but peacefully on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Dennis was born in Snyder, Texas, but grew up in Tulsa. He attended Marquette Catholic School, Bishop Kelley High School and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. After high school he served in the U.S. Army, received an Honorable Discharge with rank of SPC, and graduated from St. Gregory's University in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Dennis was a very kind and gentle soul and would do anything to help anyone. He loved his siblings, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and his parents for whom he never stopped caring and assisting with their daily needs.

Dennis had a good-natured personality, always had good humor and was full of stories. He had a love and vast knowledge of cars, a great knack for automotive repairs, home building and home repairs and even built a very nice white picket fence for his backyard made from raw wood pallets. He had a great love for photography and collecting cameras, a love for music, which he shared, and love of TU Football.

Dennis will be greatly missed by his neighbors and his surviving family members including parents, Jane and Gordon Romine; siblings, Patrick Romine, Maggie Romine, Tim Romine and wife, Kristin, and Karolyn Hall and husband, Clayton; nieces, Annevieve Mason and husband, Tyler, Luba Romine, Dariya Romine, Claire Romine; nephews, Nick Romine and Corbin Hall; grandniece, Raelynn Mason; and grandnephews, Traeton Mason and Sonny Romine.

Visitation will be Friday, February 26th, from 4 until 7 PM at Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 27th, 10 AM, at Christ The King Church in Tulsa with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa.

The family asks that instead of flowers, you honor Dennis with memorial donations to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma or to any non-profit benefitting veterans and military service members.

Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitztgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Christ The King Church
Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
Dennis was a great story teller, fun humorous soul. He and I worked together in one hour photo developing, before digital replaced film. My mother just passed June 7th (Marsha K Dunham), so I am just now aware, but very grateful and enjoying fond memories of Dennis. May peace be with you.
Amy L Pogue
Work
June 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. It's been a minute, but I remember old times in Maple Ridge and BSA camp outs. May he rest in peace.
Paul McCulloch
March 6, 2021
R.I.P. my dear, dear friend
JAYNIE HELM
February 24, 2021
My sincere condolences for your loss of Dennis. He was a bright light and will be missed. (Psalms 94:19)
Ryan
February 24, 2021
Just heard from Maggie about this sad occurrence. Regret that I was not there for him. He was the best man at my wedding and was there for me with the passing of both my parents, my brother and my aunt, as well as my aunt and Dennis' mutual friend and neighbor, Cora. As stated, Dennis would literally do anything in his power to help someone else. He will be greatly missed and remembered.
Steve Helm
February 24, 2021
May Dennis rest in peace. My sincere condolences to the Romine family.

Greg Guthrie
Greg Guthrie
Neighbor
February 24, 2021
