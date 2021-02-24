Dennis William Romine
Dennis William Romine passed away suddenly, but peacefully on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Dennis was born in Snyder, Texas, but grew up in Tulsa. He attended Marquette Catholic School, Bishop Kelley High School and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. After high school he served in the U.S. Army, received an Honorable Discharge with rank of SPC, and graduated from St. Gregory's University in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Dennis was a very kind and gentle soul and would do anything to help anyone. He loved his siblings, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and his parents for whom he never stopped caring and assisting with their daily needs.
Dennis had a good-natured personality, always had good humor and was full of stories. He had a love and vast knowledge of cars, a great knack for automotive repairs, home building and home repairs and even built a very nice white picket fence for his backyard made from raw wood pallets. He had a great love for photography and collecting cameras, a love for music, which he shared, and love of TU Football.
Dennis will be greatly missed by his neighbors and his surviving family members including parents, Jane and Gordon Romine; siblings, Patrick Romine, Maggie Romine, Tim Romine and wife, Kristin, and Karolyn Hall and husband, Clayton; nieces, Annevieve Mason and husband, Tyler, Luba Romine, Dariya Romine, Claire Romine; nephews, Nick Romine and Corbin Hall; grandniece, Raelynn Mason; and grandnephews, Traeton Mason and Sonny Romine.
Visitation will be Friday, February 26th, from 4 until 7 PM at Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 27th, 10 AM, at Christ The King Church in Tulsa with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa.
The family asks that instead of flowers, you honor Dennis with memorial donations to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma or to any non-profit benefitting veterans and military service members.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitztgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Feb. 24, 2021.