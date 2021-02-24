Just heard from Maggie about this sad occurrence. Regret that I was not there for him. He was the best man at my wedding and was there for me with the passing of both my parents, my brother and my aunt, as well as my aunt and Dennis' mutual friend and neighbor, Cora. As stated, Dennis would literally do anything in his power to help someone else. He will be greatly missed and remembered.

Steve Helm February 24, 2021