Diane Elizabeth (Lechner) Houston
Diane Elizabeth (Lechner) Houston, 73, died in her husband's arms at her home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on October 7, 2020.
Diane was born August 3, 1947 in Iola, Kansas. She was predeceased by her parents, Thelma Elizabeth (Lake) Wilson and William Henry Lechner; sisters, Marian Engstrand Evans and Janice Lechner King; and brothers, Gary Lechner, David Lechner and Mark McCausland.
Diane graduated from the University of Tulsa with a Bachelor's degree in Education in 1982. Following graduation, she pursued a career in real estate as an agent and broker for over 30 years.
The love of Diane's life was her husband, Larry Guy Houston, to whom she was married for 38 years. They were members of Southern Hills Country Club, the site of many happy family dinners, 4th of July festivities and activities with good friends. Equally enjoyable for Diane were the annual family vacations to Colorado. Though she did not ski, she kept the hot chocolate steaming while she and the grandkids loved to play pool and card games.
Holidays brought out the best in Diane, given her propensity for shopping. Whether it was Christmas, birthdays, graduations, weddings, or new arrivals, she was determined to select the perfect gift. Diane's delight in giving was as much a gift as the gift itself.
Diane is survived by her husband, Larry; Stephanie (Tom) Heffer and Chris (Brooke) Houston; Eric (Chloe) Gallemore and Cole Gallemore; Connor, Blaire and Ike Houston; Amy (Bryan) Young and Robbie Young; and nieces, Jamie (Matt) Hulgan and Hannah Diane, Halle, and Jacob Hulgan; and Lisa Sears.
Whenever Diane signed off with family members, whether by phone or text, she always ended her conversations with "Love You," or simply "LY". For those she held dearest to her heart, the remembrance of those words brings great comfort. In reply, they say "LY, MeMa".
Diane will be dearly missed by her family, many friend's and her American Pipe Bending Co. Family.
Memorial services for Diane Houston will be held at First Baptist Church, 403 South Cincinnati, Tulsa on Friday, October 16, at 10:00 under the direction of Moore Funeral Home. CDC accommodations for social distancing are available. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Tulsa World from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.