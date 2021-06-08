Diane Adele Hensley



Diane Adele Hensley of Tulsa, OK passed from this life Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her home following a brief illness. She was 63 years old.



Diane was born May 17, 1958, in Miami, OK, to Arthur and Shirley (Steve) Guerrieri. She graduated from Miami High School in 1976 then attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Interior Design. She married Jerry Glenn Hensley on August 18, 1979. They started their life together in Guthrie, OK, moved to Elgin, IL, then in 1990 moved to Tulsa where they raised their family. She worked for KKT Architects for over 30 years as an Interior Designer and Principal. She was a Registered Interior Designer and member of International Interior Design Association. She was passionate about design and was gifted at what she did. Diane was a long-time member of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Tulsa where she volunteered and served on the Vestry.



Diane was known for having fun, whether it was spending time with her family, her dogs, or going on trips with her friends the "Fabs". She was always a joy to be around and loved to laugh. She enjoyed traveling; her favorite place was the Colorado mountains, a love she shared with her son, Eric. She and Jerry traveled the world together, notably to Italy, France, Scotland, England, the Caribbean and more. She had an eye for design when it came to interiors, architecture, and fashion; a love that she shared with Sara. Her biggest passion in life was her family, especially her grandchildren. She could often be found with Saige, Reese and Austen doing crafts, playing on the floor, swimming in the pool, doing puzzles or anything her granddaughters asked her to do. Diane loved to serve others by lending support, doing favors, giving personalized gifts, and meeting other people's needs any way she could to make their lives better. She was the perfect blend of selflessness, love, joy, and spunk which we will affectionately remember always.



Diane will forever be remembered by her husband, Jerry; her daughter, Sara and Wade Andrews. their daughters, Saige and Austen (Edmond, OK); her daughter-in-law, Lara Hensley and daughter, Reese (Oklahoma City); her mother-in-law, Carlene Hensley (Miami); and numerous extended family and friends. Diane was preceded in death by her son, Eric Hensley and her parents, Art and Shirley.



Celebration of Life Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Tulsa, OK. Graveside services and inurnment will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami, OK. Services have been placed in the care of Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, OK. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choosing or the Diane Hensley Memorial Fund at Regent Bank with the proceeds being donated to her favorite charities. (Diane Hensley Memorial Fund, Regent Bank, 7136 S. Yale, Suite 100, Tulsa, OK 74136)



