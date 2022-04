Diane Elizabeth Houston



8/3/1947 - 10/6/2020



In loving memory of



my dear wife,



Diane Houston.



" I will hold you in



my heart until I can



hold you in Heaven."



A year without you



seems like a lifetime.



Your loving



family misses you,



their special



Angel Mema,



every single day.



We Love You



Published by Tulsa World from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2021.