Diane WellsDiane Patricia Wells (82) of Tulsa passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020.Diane was born February 11, 1938 in St Paul, Minnesota, to Eleanor and Arthur Johnson. She attended Macalester College in St. Paul where she met her love, Wallace Wells, and they married on July 1, 1961.Diane moved 18 times with her family as her husband ascended the corporate ladder before arriving in Tulsa. She was a strong proponent of Tulsa and was a long-time volunteer docent at both the Gilcrease Museum and Philbrook Museum teaching art to many field trips of children over the years. She was also an active supporter of the Tulsa Assistance League. Diane was an avid tennis player throughout her life and enjoyed learning golf in her later years.She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Wells; her mother and father, Eleanor and Arthur Johnson; and her sister, Elaine Johnson DeYoe.She is survived by her three children and their spouses and children: Sherri and Doug Wells, Rachael, Barrett and Harrison Hunter, Michael, Isabella and Isaiah Wells, Valerie and Patrick Conway, Sean Conway, Jack Conway, JuLee and Eric Wells; and her sister of St. Paul, Maxine Coty.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Gilcrease or Philbrook Museums or the Tulsa Assistance League – Operation School Bell.