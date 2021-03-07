Dick RichardsonOn December 10, 2020, Dick Eugene Richardson, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed from natural causes at the age of 85. Dick was born and raised in Red Fork, Oklahoma, by Frank and Lillian Richardson. He was the youngest of their three sons and was preceded in death by his brothers, Waymon Richardson and Jack Richardson. Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and proudly served in Korea. While stationed at Camp Pendleton, he met his future wife, Norma Jean Bronson. Dick was a lifelong entrepreneur with a strong work ethic that he passed down to his children. During his early years, he owned and operated two fast food franchises: Der Wienerschnitzel and Mr. Fish & Chips which led him to start his own enterprises, Dickies Fish & Chips with five locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and The Finicky Fish. For the last 45 years in California, he ran his own small business providing tax and accounting services. Dick had a lifelong passion for politics, blackjack, poker, travel, writing, pop music, and golf. Dick leaves behind his wife, Norma; three children, Scott Richardson and his wife, LuAnne, Cheryl Richardson, and Pamela Silk and her husband, Eric; six grandchildren, Jennifer, John, Hillary, Julia, Joshua, and Logan; and four great-grandchildren, Jack, Kinsley, Frida, and Luca. He lived a full life, was loved by his family, and respected by all. He will be missed tremendously.