Dick Richardson
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV
Dick Richardson

On December 10, 2020, Dick Eugene Richardson, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed from natural causes at the age of 85. Dick was born and raised in Red Fork, Oklahoma, by Frank and Lillian Richardson. He was the youngest of their three sons and was preceded in death by his brothers, Waymon Richardson and Jack Richardson. Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and proudly served in Korea. While stationed at Camp Pendleton, he met his future wife, Norma Jean Bronson. Dick was a lifelong entrepreneur with a strong work ethic that he passed down to his children. During his early years, he owned and operated two fast food franchises: Der Wienerschnitzel and Mr. Fish & Chips which led him to start his own enterprises, Dickies Fish & Chips with five locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and The Finicky Fish. For the last 45 years in California, he ran his own small business providing tax and accounting services. Dick had a lifelong passion for politics, blackjack, poker, travel, writing, pop music, and golf. Dick leaves behind his wife, Norma; three children, Scott Richardson and his wife, LuAnne, Cheryl Richardson, and Pamela Silk and her husband, Eric; six grandchildren, Jennifer, John, Hillary, Julia, Joshua, and Logan; and four great-grandchildren, Jack, Kinsley, Frida, and Luca. He lived a full life, was loved by his family, and respected by all. He will be missed tremendously.

Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 7, 2021.
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of this loss. Prayers for Norma and kids.
Marsha Cooper
March 8, 2021
Many-a-meal was enjoyed by my folks and my family at our favorite Fish-place; sometimes with Dick behind the counter.
Danny R.
March 7, 2021
