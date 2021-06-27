Dimitri C. "Jim" BoyaciDimitri "Jim" Boyaci, age 55, passed away in Cypress, TX, on Monday, June 21, 2021 surrounded by family. He was born on January 19, 1966 in Tulsa, OK, to his parents, Pete and Freda (Kademis) Boyaci. He was a graduate of Edison High School in Tulsa, OK. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering with honors at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. He married Kellie Conner on May 18, 1996 in Oklahoma City, OK. They have one child, Garrett Conner Boyaci.Dimitri always had a love of flying. He joined the U.S. Navy and flew F-18 Hornets. After retiring from the Navy, Dimitri worked at United Airlines for 14 years flying Boeing 737s.He is survived by his wife, Kellie Conner; his son, Garrett Boyaci; his brothers, George Boyaci, Nick Boyaci and Dean Boyaci; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.Family, friends and others whose lives he has touched are invited to Ninde Brookside Chapel, Monday, 6:30 p.m. for viewing. Funeral 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Interment with military honors at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556.