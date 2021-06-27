Menu
Dimitri C. "Jim" Boyaci
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial
3841 S. Peoria Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Dimitri C. "Jim" Boyaci

Dimitri "Jim" Boyaci, age 55, passed away in Cypress, TX, on Monday, June 21, 2021 surrounded by family. He was born on January 19, 1966 in Tulsa, OK, to his parents, Pete and Freda (Kademis) Boyaci. He was a graduate of Edison High School in Tulsa, OK. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering with honors at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. He married Kellie Conner on May 18, 1996 in Oklahoma City, OK. They have one child, Garrett Conner Boyaci.

Dimitri always had a love of flying. He joined the U.S. Navy and flew F-18 Hornets. After retiring from the Navy, Dimitri worked at United Airlines for 14 years flying Boeing 737s.

He is survived by his wife, Kellie Conner; his son, Garrett Boyaci; his brothers, George Boyaci, Nick Boyaci and Dean Boyaci; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Family, friends and others whose lives he has touched are invited to Ninde Brookside Chapel, Monday, 6:30 p.m. for viewing. Funeral 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Interment with military honors at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556.

www.ninde.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Service
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ninde Brookside Chapel
3841 S. Peoria, Tulsa, OK
Jun
29
Service
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
1222 S. Guthrie, Tulsa, OK
Jun
29
Service
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Rose Hill Memorial Park
4161 E. Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned of Dimitri's passing a few days ago, and am incredibly saddened by the news. Dimitri - or 'Chef' as we called him - was a student of mine at VFA-106 in the late 90's, where I helped teach him to fly the F/A-18. A kinder, gentler man you will not meet. As a fellow United pilot, I reacquainted with him out on the line about a year ago and was surprised to learn that we were both living in Cypress. Rest in peace, Chef, and Godspeed to your family.
Tom Bush
October 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dimitri was my first on-wing in T-34s in Corpus Christi. Some people you will always remember and he is one of those. Outstanding student, pilot and Naval Aviator. He will be missed.
Dan Buckey
Work
August 6, 2021
I was in Jim´s (T-45 Goshawk) Naval winging class in December 1995 in Kingsville, Texas. We called him "Chef" back in those days with the last name resemblance to the famous canned "spaghetti-O" maker. Jim was incredibly kind, personable and humble in addition to being an outstanding pilot and flight student and was the first person that I would reach out to in our class when I needed someone to study with during the stressful phases of our training to put me at ease and help get me ready for the next flight in the syllabus. Kellie, Garrett and entire Boyaci family I am so deeply sorry for your loss and Rest In Peace Jim.
Chris Banks
Work
July 10, 2021
Jim, Peggy, Cindy, Susan,Penny
July 1, 2021
I went to Edison with Jim and have fond memories of him. He was such a nice guy and we shared lots of laughs in some of our classes. Was very sad to see this news and offer my condolences to the family. R.I.P. Jim.
Jeff Baumann
Friend
July 1, 2021
George, Jack and I are so very sorry to hear this. Please know you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Linda Gray Bateman
Other
June 27, 2021
