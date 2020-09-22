Menu
Search
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dolly M. Thomas Dixon
DIED
September 21, 2020
Dolly M. Thomas Dixon

Dolly (Earnest) Thomas Dixon passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born on August 26, 1935 in Okemah, OK, to William and Lucy (Webb) Earnest. Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Russell and Glen; sisters, Helen Scott, Betty Overall and Dorothy Child; husband, Don Thomas; and second husband, Stanley Dixon. Dolly is survived by her brother, Bill Earnest (Judy); brother-in-law, Raymond Overall; niece, Sue Crumpler (Charles); great-niece, Amanda Dixon (Russell); and great-nephew, Christopher Crumpler (Dona); stepchildren, Steve Dixon (Judy), Susie Oliver (Richard), Alisann Marshall (Ben); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Dolly's deep faith was evident throughout her life. She was a devoted member of Asbury United Methodist Church; Southside Rotary being a multiple Paul Harris Fellow; and Women's Association of the Tulsa Boys Town. This remarkable woman lived life with style and grace and will be greatly missed by many.

A service is not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southside Rotary Foundation or Boys Town. For more info, visit ninde.com. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556.

www.ninde.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Tulsa World from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.