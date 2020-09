Dolly M. Thomas DixonDolly (Earnest) Thomas Dixon passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born on August 26, 1935 in Okemah, OK, to William and Lucy (Webb) Earnest. Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Russell and Glen; sisters, Helen Scott, Betty Overall and Dorothy Child; husband, Don Thomas; and second husband, Stanley Dixon. Dolly is survived by her brother, Bill Earnest (Judy); brother-in-law, Raymond Overall; niece, Sue Crumpler (Charles); great-niece, Amanda Dixon (Russell); and great-nephew, Christopher Crumpler (Dona); stepchildren, Steve Dixon (Judy), Susie Oliver (Richard), Alisann Marshall (Ben); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.Dolly's deep faith was evident throughout her life. She was a devoted member of Asbury United Methodist Church; Southside Rotary being a multiple Paul Harris Fellow; and Women's Association of the Tulsa Boys Town. This remarkable woman lived life with style and grace and will be greatly missed by many.A service is not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southside Rotary Foundation or Boys Town. For more info, visit ninde.com . Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556.