A funeral ceremony honoring and remembering Donald Ray Bittle will be held 2 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Bixby. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Wednesday, with the family receiving friends from 6-7 PM, at the Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center. Don passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Tulsa. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Born May 20, 1937 in Pierce, Oklahoma, Don was the son of Jim and Bessie (Broadnax) Bittle. A tremendous athlete, Don participated in football, basketball, baseball, and track, earning 14 Letters. He was selected to the all-conference teams in football, basketball, and baseball. Don graduated from Checotah High School in 1955 and was Valedictorian of his class.
As an All-Stater in basketball, Don attended the University of Oklahoma on a basketball scholarship. Don played basketball for the Sooners for three years and transferred to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. It was there he met the love of his life, LaQuita Silver and the couple married April 19, 1962 in Tulsa.
Don began his career with Douglas Aircraft (later McDonnell Douglas), where he remained until retiring as General Manager in 1995.
The Bittle family made Bixby their home where they became active members of the community. He was extremely proud of his children, Lisa and Jay. Both pursued successful careers and raised beautiful families of their own, which brought tremendous joy to Don's life.
Surviving family include his wife of almost 60 wonderful years, LaQuita Bittle; his daughter, Lisa Buckelew and husband, Paul of Norman; son, Jay Bittle and wife, Sherry of Glenpool; his grandchildren: Jonathan, Elizabeth, Breeann, Jacob, and Maddie; great granddaughter, Jurnee; his sisters, Cheryl Bittle of Portland, Oregon, Ina Bittle of Checotah, and Norma Winter of Bartlesville.
Don's parents preceded him in death, along with his siblings, Jim Bittle, Robert "Cotton" Bittle, Ollie Carey, and Bill Bittle. www.bixbyfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 12, 2022.