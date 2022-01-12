Menu
Don Bittle
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory
13307 South Memorial Drive
Bixby, OK
Don Bittle

A funeral ceremony honoring and remembering Donald Ray Bittle will be held 2 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Bixby. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Wednesday, with the family receiving friends from 6-7 PM, at the Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center. Don passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Tulsa. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Born May 20, 1937 in Pierce, Oklahoma, Don was the son of Jim and Bessie (Broadnax) Bittle. A tremendous athlete, Don participated in football, basketball, baseball, and track, earning 14 Letters. He was selected to the all-conference teams in football, basketball, and baseball. Don graduated from Checotah High School in 1955 and was Valedictorian of his class.

As an All-Stater in basketball, Don attended the University of Oklahoma on a basketball scholarship. Don played basketball for the Sooners for three years and transferred to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. It was there he met the love of his life, LaQuita Silver and the couple married April 19, 1962 in Tulsa.

Don began his career with Douglas Aircraft (later McDonnell Douglas), where he remained until retiring as General Manager in 1995.

The Bittle family made Bixby their home where they became active members of the community. He was extremely proud of his children, Lisa and Jay. Both pursued successful careers and raised beautiful families of their own, which brought tremendous joy to Don's life.

Surviving family include his wife of almost 60 wonderful years, LaQuita Bittle; his daughter, Lisa Buckelew and husband, Paul of Norman; son, Jay Bittle and wife, Sherry of Glenpool; his grandchildren: Jonathan, Elizabeth, Breeann, Jacob, and Maddie; great granddaughter, Jurnee; his sisters, Cheryl Bittle of Portland, Oregon, Ina Bittle of Checotah, and Norma Winter of Bartlesville.

Don's parents preceded him in death, along with his siblings, Jim Bittle, Robert "Cotton" Bittle, Ollie Carey, and Bill Bittle. www.bixbyfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center
OK
Jan
13
Funeral
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Bixby, OK
Jay, I am so very sorry for the loss of your father. Your family is in my prayers.
Kim Dill (Ms. Kim)
Family
January 16, 2022
I grew up a couple of blocks down the street from the Bittle family in Checotah,and played sports with Donald. The Bittle family were First Class people and role models for many of us. I was a little older than Donald and we had no contact after high school, even though we both worked in Tulsa for many years. I know there was not a finer young man than Donald to come through Checotah. My condolences to the Bittle family. Winsford Spears Weston, Florida
Winsford Spears
School
January 14, 2022
Both our hearts go out to you LaQuita ; you and your family always the best . We will reach out afterwards for more talk . Love Bryan & Joan .
Bryan Bittle and Joan Schreck
Family
January 13, 2022
Uncle Don was a incredible person ; always trying to bring the best out of everyone ! My heart goes out to the entire family .
Bryan Bittle
Family
January 13, 2022
I attended Bixby schools with Lisa. I am so terribly sorry to hear of your loss. It is my hope you remember the great times and grateful for the longevity you had with your dad. Prayer for you and your family.
Tammy Ryan
Other
January 12, 2022
My prayers and condolences to the Bittle family---It was a privilege to know Don Bittle during my time at Bixby. He was a true gentleman with a kind word for everyone. What an incredible family legacy he leaves behind. Jay--all my love, brother. Thinking about you.
John Federline
January 12, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
January 12, 2022
