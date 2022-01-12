I grew up a couple of blocks down the street from the Bittle family in Checotah,and played sports with Donald. The Bittle family were First Class people and role models for many of us. I was a little older than Donald and we had no contact after high school, even though we both worked in Tulsa for many years. I know there was not a finer young man than Donald to come through Checotah. My condolences to the Bittle family. Winsford Spears Weston, Florida

Winsford Spears School January 14, 2022