Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rev. Dr. Don Pittman
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Paschal High School
FUNERAL HOME
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX
Don Pittman

Rev. Dr. Don A. Pittman of Broken Arrow died on June 26, 2021, surrounded by family just before his 73rd birthday.

Dr. Pittman served as an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for more than forty years and established himself as a revered professor at academic institutions across four states and two continents, including as Dean of Phillips Theological Seminary. Dr. Pittman trained and mentored hundreds of ministers around the world throughout his career. He was fluent in Mandarin Chinese and served as an overseas mission partner in Taiwan for nearly seven years. Dr. Pittman was a noted speaker at international conferences and workshops, and he published two books.

Don was a devoted and supportive husband to Nancy for thirty-five years and was a loving father to his three girls, Debra, Katheryn, and Merillat. An avid golfer, Don won clergy tournaments around the state, even after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease seventeen years ago. Don never lost his gentle spirit, quiet wisdom, and quick wit that were so cherished by all those who knew him.

Don A. Pittman is survived by his wife, Rev. Dr. Nancy Claire Pittman of Broken Arrow, OK; his daughters, Debra Carroll, Katheryn Mills, and Merillat Flowers; his mother, Evelyn Pittman Hunter; his sisters, DeLyn Brancato, Marcia Hughes, and Earlene Rainey; seven grandchildren; and thirteen nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Blackie Pittman.

Services will be at Harvard Avenue Christian Church on July 2nd at 2pm. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Fort Worth, TX, on July 6th at 11am with a visitation July 5th from 6pm-8pm. Memorial gifts may be sent to Phillips Theological Seminary or the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma.

https://www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Service
2:00p.m.
Harvard Avenue Christian Church
5502 S, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I got well acquainted with Don when he would bring students annually to BorderLinks in Tucson while I was serving as President of their board. I always looked forward to our brief time together in those days. What a wonderful guy. I will join you and many in this world who will be missing him. Blessings and love to you all.
Kenneth Kennon
Friend
July 11, 2021
I was blessed to know Don and to see him on occasion while living in Nashville and later in Fort Worth. He leaves a great legacy. My sympathy and prayers to all of his family.
Teresa Murphy-Stowers
Friend
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results