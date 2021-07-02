Don PittmanRev. Dr. Don A. Pittman of Broken Arrow died on June 26, 2021, surrounded by family just before his 73rd birthday.Dr. Pittman served as an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for more than forty years and established himself as a revered professor at academic institutions across four states and two continents, including as Dean of Phillips Theological Seminary. Dr. Pittman trained and mentored hundreds of ministers around the world throughout his career. He was fluent in Mandarin Chinese and served as an overseas mission partner in Taiwan for nearly seven years. Dr. Pittman was a noted speaker at international conferences and workshops, and he published two books.Don was a devoted and supportive husband to Nancy for thirty-five years and was a loving father to his three girls, Debra, Katheryn, and Merillat. An avid golfer, Don won clergy tournaments around the state, even after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease seventeen years ago. Don never lost his gentle spirit, quiet wisdom, and quick wit that were so cherished by all those who knew him.Don A. Pittman is survived by his wife, Rev. Dr. Nancy Claire Pittman of Broken Arrow, OK; his daughters, Debra Carroll, Katheryn Mills, and Merillat Flowers; his mother, Evelyn Pittman Hunter; his sisters, DeLyn Brancato, Marcia Hughes, and Earlene Rainey; seven grandchildren; and thirteen nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Blackie Pittman.Services will be at Harvard Avenue Christian Church on July 2nd at 2pm. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Fort Worth, TX, on July 6th at 11am with a visitation July 5th from 6pm-8pm. Memorial gifts may be sent to Phillips Theological Seminary or the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma.