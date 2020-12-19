To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
We were Sigma Chis together at TU. What a great guy? Sorry to read of his passing.
Judge Jerry L. Goodman
December 21, 2020
My deepest sympathies and condolences on your loss. Prayers for the entire family through this difficult time.
Thomas Rink
December 21, 2020
RIP Mr.Gallemore this is Pat from Spiffys cleaners it was always good to see Mr. Gallemore and Becky and Steve God bless you all sending love and comforting thoughts your way Pat Bright (Spiffys)
Pat Bright
December 21, 2020
Becky, My heart is broken for you and your family. I think of you often. Sending you hugs, thoughts and prayers.
Molly Pierce @ Ihloff Salon
December 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Blessings to the family. Steve was a buddy I´ll always appreciate. I did a garage golf system for Mr Gallimore. Condolences
Marcus makar
December 19, 2020
Becky my love and prayers for your peace during this time. Love to Don a dear friend for eons of years gone by.....I loved seeing him when I went out to our reflexologist!
Mary Brothers
December 19, 2020
l always looked forward to seeing Don. I will miss him. Dan
Dan Gallery
December 19, 2020
This is Pam from the Health Zone. I have thought of Don so many times since March. I think I got to visit with him one day in January or February. He was there with Carrie. I LOVED his sense of humor and directness. I always looked forward to him stopping by the chair massage area for a chat. Sending a hug to you all.