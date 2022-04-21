Donald GreenDonald Ray Green, age 90, died on April 18th, 2022, in Tulsa, OK.He was born on November 20th, 1931 in Oklahoma City, OK, to parents Hazel Ynoka Pitman and William Green. He graduated from Crooked Oak HighSchool and then Oklahoma City University.He met the love of his life, Jackilyn Dee Luttrell, and they married in Payne, OK on February 6th, 1953. He rose through the ranks of Albert Equipment Company, selling the machines of industry from 1977 to 1989.He was a decedent of the Mvskoke-Creek Nation, and a Korean War veteran.Don was also an amazing golfer, and many of those who frequented the Indian Springs Country Club will recall his prowess on the links, and his legendary status in the clubhouse.He was multi-talented, creating visual works of art in the mediums of gun-making, oil painting, and woodworking. His portfolio of carvings and other works of art will be treasured by his family, and cement his lasting legacy as a skilled craftsman.He is survived by his daughters Donelle (Jeff) Fields and Stacey (Doug) Morrison, his grandchildren Ian, Megan, Parker, Kirk (Jade), Reid, Jack, and his 4 great-grandchildren, Kyler, Asher, Wyatt, and Michael.He is preceded in death by his brother Bill Green, and his son, Stewart Kirk Green, who passed at the age of 8. His family knows that they are re-united now.A funeral is scheduled for 11am on April 22nd at Fitzgerald's Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa with a graveside service at Rest Haven Cemetery in Oklahoma City at 3pm. Memorial donations can be sent to Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.