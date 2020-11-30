Sapulpa. Hight, Donald Jay, 76. Oil Field Worker; United States Army Veteran. Died Saturday, November 28, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 2020 between 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Traditions Funeral Chapel, 35 S. Main in Kellyville. Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. also in Traditions Funeral Chapel. Interment to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Hastings Cemetery in Hastings, Oklahoma.



(You may view the funeral service via livestream by visiting Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook page.). Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, Kellyville, OK 74039



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 30, 2020.