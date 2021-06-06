Donald Eugene (Papa) Mullican, Sr.
Donald Eugene (Papa) Mullican, Sr. went to his eternal home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. He was born May 7, 1936 in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Marvin Dean and Blanche Beatrice Mullican (Muns). He attended Kemper Military Academy and the University of Oklahoma.
After moving with his family to Shawnee, OK, in junior high, Don met the love of his life, Marilyn Winney, and later married her on March 31,1956. He devoted all of his life to her and the rest of his family. They were married for 65 years. Besides his love for God, he had no greater love than Marilyn on this earth.
Don's career spanned over fifty years in the oil and gas industry working for Halliburton, Skelly and Getty before starting his own business, Southwestern Catalyst Locators, Inc. in Bixby, OK, which he operated successfully for over twenty-five years. Don's hobbies included spending time with his grandkids and playing with the great-grandkids. He was an avid sports fan, loved golf, owned a race horse and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association.
Don was an active member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church in Tulsa, OK, for many years. Don lived his faith through love of his family and by being involved in many church events to help others. He was known for his sense of humor and his compassionate heart.
Some of his proudest moments were the births of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don also loved watching his sons obtain their degrees and have successful careers. He was a big family man who inspired his sons through his example to be strong Christian men and devoted husbands and fathers above anything else.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Dean and Blanche Beatrice Mullican; his sisters, Maureen Hubbard and Molly Pryor; and his grandson, Stevie.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Joan Mullican; sons, Don Mullican, Jr. and wife, Angie of El Reno, OK, and Steve Mullican and wife, Kim of Houston, TX; brother, Ed Mullican and wife, Kristi of Broken Arrow, OK; grandchildren, Amber Rhodes and husband, John, Crystal Hooper and husband, Phillip, Don (Chip) Mullican III and wife, Mattie, Stephanie Heitman and husband, Ren, and Sam Mullican; great-grandchildren, Zach, Addie, Tyler, Chi, Desi, Melissa, Max and Mabel; 3 nieces and 5 nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 6, 2021.