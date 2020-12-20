Donald Romine



Donald Earl Romine was born on December 3, 1944 to Amy and Paul Romine in Farnac, MI. Shortly thereafter, the Romine family moved to a Phillips Oil Camp in the Texas Panhandle. It was there in Cactus, TX, that Don formed the first of many lifelong friendships with the Cactus Rats.



Upon his father's death, Don and family moved to Muskogee, OK to be closer to his mother's family. When school started that year, Don met the love of his life, Sammye Dianne Lewis. Neither one of them knew then that they had just met their best friend and would be together till his final days.



Don loved his high school years in Muskogee where he played football and would raise hell at Honor Heights Park with his friends. Still too young to drive, Don started hitchhiking to nearby Porum on the weekend to spend time with cousin, Jerry Don Barton; uncle, Bill Lowery; and other family members. This is where Don discovered his passion for fishing. During the summers, Don would return to the Panhandle to work and stay with his sister and her husband, Pat and Glen Parkey.



After high school, Don and Sammye attended Oklahoma State University where Don joined the Sigma Nu fraternity. They got married on January 27, 1967 during their last semester of the senior year.



After graduating with a B.S. in Accounting, Don began his career with Citi Services/Occidental Petroleum. Throughout the years, Don and Sammye's Oxy adventures took them from Tulsa to Midland, TX, and to Bakersfield, CA, until Don retired as Vice President in 2001. It was during the family's years in Midland that Don discovered his second hobby. He quickly learned his passion for fishing would not be sustainable in Midland and replaced his fishing poles with golf clubs.



Upon retirement, Don and Sammye returned to Tulsa where he spent his time fishing, golfing, and volunteering with Meals on Wheels, Grace Lutheran Church, and various programs to serve disadvantaged youth. Of all Don's passions, his favorite by far was spending time with family and loved ones, especially his seven grandsons who affectionately called him PaPa, Master Treasure Hunter, Grand Master of the Romine 4th of July Parade, and Chief of the Wolf Paw Clan.



At all of Don's stops in life, he made many lifelong friends: the Cactus Rats, Muskogee Roughers, Sigma Nu brothers, the Cities Service Fishing Club and coworkers, and the semiretired golf group and congregation at Grace Lutheran. Don was a kind, compassionate, and genuine man who had a positive impact on everyone's life he touched.



He lived a full and meaningful life filled with love and faith. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and we know he is with his Maker; his father, Paul; mother, Amy; sister, Pauline Rector; brother, Gary Romine; mother and father in-law, Sam and Anne Lewis; and many more loved ones. Don is survived by his wife, Sammye Romine of Tulsa, OK; daughter, Macy Miller and husband, Chris and children, Jack and Tucker of Dallas, TX; son, Clay Romine and wife, Fudge and children Tyler, Jaxon, Cooper and Parker, and great granddaughter, Brooklyn of Broomfield, CO; son, Sam Romine and wife, Suzanne and their son, Denver, of Tulsa, OK; and sister, Pat Parkey and husband, Glen of Amarillo, TX.



To celebrate Don's legacy, the family asks that anyone who wants to honor his memory make a donation in his name to Grace Lutheran Church where he was President of the congregation.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 20, 2020.