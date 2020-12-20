Donald Earl Romine was born on December 3, 1944 to Amy and Paul Romine in Farnac, MI. Shortly thereafter, the Romine family moved to a Phillips Oil Camp in the Texas Panhandle. It was there in Cactus, TX, that Don formed the first of many lifelong friendships with the Cactus Rats.
Upon his father's death, Don and family moved to Muskogee, OK to be closer to his mother's family. When school started that year, Don met the love of his life, Sammye Dianne Lewis. Neither one of them knew then that they had just met their best friend and would be together till his final days.
Don loved his high school years in Muskogee where he played football and would raise hell at Honor Heights Park with his friends. Still too young to drive, Don started hitchhiking to nearby Porum on the weekend to spend time with cousin, Jerry Don Barton; uncle, Bill Lowery; and other family members. This is where Don discovered his passion for fishing. During the summers, Don would return to the Panhandle to work and stay with his sister and her husband, Pat and Glen Parkey.
After high school, Don and Sammye attended Oklahoma State University where Don joined the Sigma Nu fraternity. They got married on January 27, 1967 during their last semester of the senior year.
After graduating with a B.S. in Accounting, Don began his career with Citi Services/Occidental Petroleum. Throughout the years, Don and Sammye's Oxy adventures took them from Tulsa to Midland, TX, and to Bakersfield, CA, until Don retired as Vice President in 2001. It was during the family's years in Midland that Don discovered his second hobby. He quickly learned his passion for fishing would not be sustainable in Midland and replaced his fishing poles with golf clubs.
Upon retirement, Don and Sammye returned to Tulsa where he spent his time fishing, golfing, and volunteering with Meals on Wheels, Grace Lutheran Church, and various programs to serve disadvantaged youth. Of all Don's passions, his favorite by far was spending time with family and loved ones, especially his seven grandsons who affectionately called him PaPa, Master Treasure Hunter, Grand Master of the Romine 4th of July Parade, and Chief of the Wolf Paw Clan.
At all of Don's stops in life, he made many lifelong friends: the Cactus Rats, Muskogee Roughers, Sigma Nu brothers, the Cities Service Fishing Club and coworkers, and the semiretired golf group and congregation at Grace Lutheran. Don was a kind, compassionate, and genuine man who had a positive impact on everyone's life he touched.
He lived a full and meaningful life filled with love and faith. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and we know he is with his Maker; his father, Paul; mother, Amy; sister, Pauline Rector; brother, Gary Romine; mother and father in-law, Sam and Anne Lewis; and many more loved ones. Don is survived by his wife, Sammye Romine of Tulsa, OK; daughter, Macy Miller and husband, Chris and children, Jack and Tucker of Dallas, TX; son, Clay Romine and wife, Fudge and children Tyler, Jaxon, Cooper and Parker, and great granddaughter, Brooklyn of Broomfield, CO; son, Sam Romine and wife, Suzanne and their son, Denver, of Tulsa, OK; and sister, Pat Parkey and husband, Glen of Amarillo, TX.
To celebrate Don's legacy, the family asks that anyone who wants to honor his memory make a donation in his name to Grace Lutheran Church where he was President of the congregation.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Rosewood Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ron and Betty Rainville
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
Dear Sammye, we just found out of Don's passing. How very sad we are. We know we just met you both but a few years ago on our first cruise together but we immediately became lifetime friends. We will have our memories forever. Please know we are thinking of you and your family. God Bless.
Your Cruise Buddies!
February 25, 2021
sammye, I just learned of Don's death, I am grieving with you, what a wonderful friend, he was, I wish I had kept in closer contact with you both over the years, but I can't change the past. I will pray for you tonight as I know it would have been your anniversary today and you must be terribly sad. I am so sorry.
Jack Wade
Friend
January 27, 2021
Sammye, there's so much I'd like to tell you about the past, but guess that will not happen. My most heartfelt sympathies for your loss. I just learned of Don's passing yesterday. May the Lord grant you peace. Wayne Shafer
wayne shafer
January 17, 2021
I just heard. I´m so sorry . Don was one of the first people I met at OSU. We´d run into one another through the years and catch up. Sure he will be missed by family and friends. Sorry to hear about Sammye too. RIP
Jack D. Crain
January 3, 2021
Sammye and Sam and Suzanne...it was always nice to be around you all. We are so very sorry to hear of Don´s passing. We were so saddened to learn of this untimely death. We hold you all in our hearts....with deepest sympathy. Mike and Susan Little
Mike and Susan Little
December 21, 2020
Roger Hilfiger
December 12, 2020
December 12, 2020
Here are some pictures of Don and Sammye in Paris, it was a wonderful trip!
December 12, 2020
Don was such a wonderful man. Had the kindest smile. So many years of fun times as friends and getting our boys thru Junior High and High School. I´m so thankful to have all the fun times
Stephanie Rogers
December 9, 2020
Sammye, my heart goes out to you and your family during this difficult time. Don was an amazing man and you both always brightened my day. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ivan Williams
December 9, 2020
Oh Sammye, my heart breaks for you. I am so sorry. You, Macy, Clay, and Sam are in my prayers.
Jan Tipton
December 9, 2020
Don was one of the nicest bosses I ever worked for. His kindness will be missed. I remember one time on a business lunch when the waitress spilled several soft drinks on Don. His face turned bright red, he smiled and said do not worry about it, then he left went and changed clothes and came back. He later was laughing about it. Of course we teased him some too. But the was the kindness I saw in Don all the time. He will be missed.
Mike Eldridge
December 9, 2020
Oh Sammye, Sending prayers for peace and comfort for you and your family. This world is a more sad place without Don´s calm and loving presence. Please know that he is so loved by so many and his empty place will never be filled.