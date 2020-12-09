Don was one of the nicest bosses I ever worked for. His kindness will be missed. I remember one time on a business lunch when the waitress spilled several soft drinks on Don. His face turned bright red, he smiled and said do not worry about it, then he left went and changed clothes and came back. He later was laughing about it. Of course we teased him some too. But the was the kindness I saw in Don all the time. He will be missed.

Mike Eldridge December 9, 2020