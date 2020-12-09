To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Dear Sammye, we just found out of Don's passing. How very sad we are. We know we just met you both but a few years ago on our first cruise together but we immediately became lifetime friends. We will have our memories forever. Please know we are thinking of you and your family. God Bless.
Your Cruise Buddies!
sammye, I just learned of Don's death, I am grieving with you, what a wonderful friend, he was, I wish I had kept in closer contact with you both over the years, but I can't change the past. I will pray for you tonight as I know it would have been your anniversary today and you must be terribly sad. I am so sorry.
Jack Wade
Friend
January 27, 2021
Sammye, there's so much I'd like to tell you about the past, but guess that will not happen. My most heartfelt sympathies for your loss. I just learned of Don's passing yesterday. May the Lord grant you peace. Wayne Shafer
wayne shafer
January 17, 2021
I just heard. I´m so sorry . Don was one of the first people I met at OSU. We´d run into one another through the years and catch up. Sure he will be missed by family and friends. Sorry to hear about Sammye too. RIP
Jack D. Crain
January 3, 2021
Sammye and Sam and Suzanne...it was always nice to be around you all. We are so very sorry to hear of Don´s passing. We were so saddened to learn of this untimely death. We hold you all in our hearts....with deepest sympathy. Mike and Susan Little
Mike and Susan Little
December 21, 2020
Here are some pictures of Don and Sammye in Paris, it was a wonderful trip!
Don was such a wonderful man. Had the kindest smile. So many years of fun times as friends and getting our boys thru Junior High and High School. I´m so thankful to have all the fun times
Stephanie Rogers
December 9, 2020
Sammye, my heart goes out to you and your family during this difficult time. Don was an amazing man and you both always brightened my day. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ivan Williams
December 9, 2020
Oh Sammye, my heart breaks for you. I am so sorry. You, Macy, Clay, and Sam are in my prayers.
Jan Tipton
December 9, 2020
Don was one of the nicest bosses I ever worked for. His kindness will be missed. I remember one time on a business lunch when the waitress spilled several soft drinks on Don. His face turned bright red, he smiled and said do not worry about it, then he left went and changed clothes and came back. He later was laughing about it. Of course we teased him some too. But the was the kindness I saw in Don all the time. He will be missed.
Mike Eldridge
December 9, 2020
Oh Sammye, Sending prayers for peace and comfort for you and your family. This world is a more sad place without Don´s calm and loving presence. Please know that he is so loved by so many and his empty place will never be filled.