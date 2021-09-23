Lt. Col. (Ret.) Donald C. TrolingerLt. Col. (Ret.) Donald C. Trolinger passed from this life on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his home. He was 86.Don was born October 2, 1934 in Ottawa County, OK, to George Phillip "G.P." and Rosa (Schubert) Trolinger. He graduated from Miami High School in 1952. While attending Northeastern A&M College he was selected for pilot training in the United States Air Force. After finishing pilot training, his first assignment was to Tinker AFB where he met his wife, Patricia J Scruggs. They were married on January 7, 1956. He was then assigned to Madrid, Spain, for 3 years. After Spain he was transferred to Andrews AFB in Maryland. He was chief pilot for the Convair type aircraft. His next assignment was to Vietnam. He flew 850 combat hours and was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Air Medal with (6) Oak Leaf clusters. His next assignment was to Randolph AFB. He again flew the C-131D aircraft on VIP missions. In July 1969 he was selected to be the personal pilot for General David A. Burchinal, Deputy Commander in Chief, HQUSECOM in Stuttgart, Germany. During his 4 year tour in Stuttgart, he flew many VIP's, notably Henry Kissinger on six highly classified missions for which he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. At the end of his tour with HQUSECOM he had 10,005 flying hours.He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years in 2010; his parents and his brothers, George Trolinger and Max Trolinger. After his retirement from the Air Force, he was active in supporting football and basketball at NEO. He was a board member of the Miami Senior Center for many years. He was an elder and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church.He is survived by his son, Richard and wife, Jill, of Bartlesville; his daughter, Betty Giffhorn and husband, Matt of Tulsa; granddaughter, Alexis Hailey, of Bartlesville; granddaughter, Ellie Brim and husband Logan of Bartlesville; his grandsons, Chris Giffhorn and Ben Giffhorn of Oklahoma City; and granddaughter, Katharine Giffhorn of Tulsa; also his great grandsons, Jack Hailey of Bartlesville and Hawkin Brim and great-granddaughter, Henley Brim of Bartlesville. In addition he is survived by his best friend, Col. George Dixon USAF Retired of Castleton, VA. We were immeasurably blessed to have had such a good man as our father and as our children's grandfather. He was a constant source of generosity, wisdom and stability for us all.Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at Ottawa Indian Cemetery, southeast of Miami, OK, with Rev. Raymond VandeGiessen officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Grove Veterans Ritual Team. Friends and family may pay their respects Wednesday - Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Paul Thomas Funeral Home in Miami, OK. Services have been placed in the care of Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, OK. Online condolences may be made at