Walker, Donald Dean, 85, petroleum engineer and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 30. Viewing 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday with visitation 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Rosewood Funeral Home. Private family services
4 Entries
Namaste, Don. Thank you for widening my view of the world.... India was great! You will be missed.
Michael Joyce
December 11, 2020
He was a wonderful man and I'm so glad I knew him. It must comfort you knowing how many people will be remembering him with love and respect.
JoAnn Shofner
December 5, 2020
Mitch , Keith and Fern, I am so sorry I have many fond memories of your dad and mom most enjoyable was taking care of you as young children. I am always here for you anytime.
Betty Mae (clugston) Owens
December 3, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. I have fond memories of traveling with him, and his friend Sally, to Rotary events and international conventions. Lots of great memories! Please know that his family is in my thoughts and prayers.