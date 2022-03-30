Donna Marlene Hall



Donna Marlene (Bracksieck) Hall, passed from this life on March 24, 2022 at her home in McAlester.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of McAlester, 222 East Washington, McAlester, OK 74501 or your favorite charity.



Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Bishop Funeral Service and Crematory.



Donna was born on December 7, 1935 in Davenport, Oklahoma to her parents, Carl C. and Sibyl (Hyde) Bracksieck. Donna attended schools in Davenport and Pauls Valley, graduating in 1954 from Pauls Valley High School. She attended and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1956. She married Second Lieutenant Roy Bruce Hall, U.S. Marine Corps on December 7, 1957 and they honeymooned their way to Pensacola, Florida where her husband was entering U.S. Naval Flight school to become a Naval Aviator. She enjoyed being a homemaker and later a mother. In 1972 she became an entrepreneur by starting a gift shop, The Yellow Gazebo in McAlester. She owned and operated the store for forty-two years. The store is still operating in McAlester under new ownership. Her husband said that she was a self-made entrepreneur and retailer. He also told everyone that she was the "best cook" in Oklahoma and there are many McAlester residents that would agree with him.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Carlene and Jerry Suggs of Pauls Valley; brother, David Bracksieck of Pauls Valley.



She is survived by her husband, Roy Bruce Hall of the home; daughter, Dr. Kathryn Anne Hall of Edmond; sister, Sheila Copeland of Oklahoma City; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of dear, loving friends.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 30, 2022.