Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Matles
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Donna Matles

Donna Matles, 92, a respected artist, Jewelry designer, wood turner, and conservator of Judaica, died at her Tulsa home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, following a long illness.

Owner and proprietor of Donna Designs, the long-time Tulsa resident was born May 11, 1928 to Seeman and Sada Kaplan in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where her father was a well-known architect.

Donna never stopped being a student. At the age of 84 she learned to use a cutting torch and was turning wood until the age of 90. In addition to her degrees from the University of Minnesota, Cornell University and the University of California, Berkeley, she studied at Penland and Arrowmont Craft Schools, two of the top such schools in the nation and was a member of the Oklahoma Designer Craftsmen and the Society of North American Goldsmiths.

She met her husband, Oklahoma native Sidney Matles, here in Tulsa at a children's party, when she was only 14 years old. Shortly thereafter the two became pen pals. They later crossed paths again at the University of California (where Sidney dated Donna's roommate). Years later, while Donna was working in the art department of the Spiegel Catalogue in Chicago, she got a call from Sidney, who was in town on a buying trip for his family's women's store. The reconnection was all that was needed. Sid and Donna were married in 1953 and settled in Tulsa to start their family.

But Donna's artistic talents were not to be lost. In 1960, after the birth of her two children, Steven and Gail, she began Donna Designs, creating commissioned jewelry and sculptural pieces, as well as providing conservator work for museums, synagogues and private collectors. Much of her work can be found in Tulsa's Jewish institutions, Temple Israel, The Synagogue/Congregation B'nai Emunah, Zarrow Pointe Retirement Home and Health Center, and the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art, where Donna served on the Board of Trustees. She was a member of the American Guild of Judaic Art, and her work was featured in numerous publications, most recently in "500 Judaica", Innovative Contemporary Ritual Art. She was a long-time teacher at the Philbrook Museum of Art and mentored numerous artists in the region.

Donna was predeceased by her husband, Sidney, in 2007, and is survived by her son, Steven (Marty) of Reno, NV; daughter, Gail Kirkland of Dallas, TX; and grandchildren, Bernie and Molly Matles, Ashley Hereid and Katie Kirkland.

Due to the pandemic, a private graveside ceremony is to be held at the Old Temple Section of Rose Hill Cemetery. A Livestream of the 10:30 am, Monday, March 29th service will be available.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to be given to the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art, 2021 E. 71st Street, Tulsa OK 74136.

Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Donna was an angel to me at a time when I desperately needed one. Her talent and generosity were undeniable and her works of art will live on. Her daughter Gail is a dear friend and my thoughts and prayers are with her and the whole family in their grief.
Kalí Rourke
Friend
March 29, 2021
Donna was a fellow artist and friend. A true master of her craft and a gifted teacher, it was always a special treat to get to hang out with Donna and hear her stories and talk about her latest projects. A part of her will live on in her work as it is enjoyed and passed on for generations.
Karen LaPlante
March 27, 2021
Donna was a respected fellow member of Tulsa Designer Craftsman whose creative work was visually exciting, pleasing to the eye and hand, always showing a strong sense of design. She was very knowledgeable of the past history and contemporary directions of American art craft. Meeting her at many Tulsa art openings over the years was always a welcomed occurrence. Her bright and honest energy left a happy impression. I will remember her enjoying a good laugh with me.
Kevin Byrne
Friend
March 26, 2021
Donna and I have been friends making metal objects for a very long time. it was always interesting to see what her new interest was. What an inspiration. I will miss her but I will always have great memories of being in her shop and spending time talking about jewelry and objects...Bill Derrevere
Bill Derrevere
Friend
March 26, 2021
She was an extra parent when I needed one.
I feel quite fortunate to have known her as wonderful inspiring friend and mentor.
Dan Lewis
Friend
March 26, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Audrey & Doris Record
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results