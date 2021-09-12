It is with a sad heart that I say goodbye to you, Donna; my longtime friend of 50+ years. I give my condolences to Darryl and family. We enjoyed getting to know you and Darryl in the early 60´s when Darryl customized the `56 Ford Crown Victoria- THE MAJESTIC- for Ron. Later Ron worked for Darryl in the shop helping build cars, helping with the car shows, etc. and you took me with you to help with the car shows. I enjoyed our talks on the trips to and from. You will be missed Donna. Love, hugs, and prayers to Darryl and family. Joan Ortner

Joan Ortner Friend September 15, 2021