Donna Mae Starbird
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Mortuary - Mulvane
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane, KS
Donna Mae Starbird

Donna Mae Starbird, age 87, of Afton, OK, formerly of Mulvane, KS, co-owner National Show Producers, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Visitation 1-8 pm, Thursday, September 16, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane. Graveside service 1 pm Friday, September 17, Calvary Cemetery, 601 S. Vassar, Wichita. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, James and Katherine Gray; son, Rick Starbird; 1 brother and 2 sisters. Survivors include her husband, Darryl; son, Cliff Starbird (Teri), of Derby; daughters, Debra Vogele (Tom), of Moreno Valley, CA and Cristy Bledsoe, of Joplin, MO; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. View tributes at

smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smith Mortuary - Mulvane
501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS
Sep
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Calvary Cemetery
601 S. Vassar, Wichita, KS
Smith Mortuary - Mulvane
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh Donna! Sarah and I just found out about your passing today. We have many beautiful memories of you and Darryl when we helped you guys with your car shows in Albuquerque and El Paso. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with Darryl and the Starbird family. You will be forever missed Donna! Rest in peace.
Tim and Sarah Knight
Friend
February 17, 2022
It is with a sad heart that I say goodbye to you, Donna; my longtime friend of 50+ years. I give my condolences to Darryl and family. We enjoyed getting to know you and Darryl in the early 60´s when Darryl customized the `56 Ford Crown Victoria- THE MAJESTIC- for Ron. Later Ron worked for Darryl in the shop helping build cars, helping with the car shows, etc. and you took me with you to help with the car shows. I enjoyed our talks on the trips to and from. You will be missed Donna. Love, hugs, and prayers to Darryl and family. Joan Ortner
Joan Ortner
Friend
September 15, 2021
Donna!!! I'm going to miss you!
Don DiVito
September 15, 2021
We are so sorry to learn of the loss of Donna, We shared many good times with she and Daryl during the auto shows in the 1960's. She was always friendly and had a smile for everyone. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Love and prayers to the family.
Judy and Bob Conklin
September 13, 2021
My Condolences to Darryl and the Starbird family. I always enjoyed visiting with her over the many years. She was always welcoming and busy doing something. Thanks for all the cars shows, Donna, rest in peace. Paul Martin
Paul Martin
Family
September 11, 2021
Cathy ,Paul, Diana and Cindy
September 11, 2021
We are truly sorry for the loss of a wonderful woman. We both enjoyed Donna all these years being involved in custom cars. The original Car Chic.
Joe and Carla Whaley
Friend
September 10, 2021
I have always been in awe of all the Starbirds. LIke many I felt the love of Donna and Darryl. I will miss my Aunt and only wish I could have been closer.
Mike Gray
September 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Some of my best times were at the museum. Talking to you and Darryl about life and family. You will be greatly missed. I'll always stop by and see what is new and to say hi. Rod
Rod Givens
September 9, 2021
