Donna Mae Starbird
Donna Mae Starbird, age 87, of Afton, OK, formerly of Mulvane, KS, co-owner National Show Producers, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Visitation 1-8 pm, Thursday, September 16, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane. Graveside service 1 pm Friday, September 17, Calvary Cemetery, 601 S. Vassar, Wichita. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, James and Katherine Gray; son, Rick Starbird; 1 brother and 2 sisters. Survivors include her husband, Darryl; son, Cliff Starbird (Teri), of Derby; daughters, Debra Vogele (Tom), of Moreno Valley, CA and Cristy Bledsoe, of Joplin, MO; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 12, 2021.