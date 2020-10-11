Menu
Search
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dora Loretta Leimbach
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
Dora Loretta Leimbach

Dora Loretta Leimbach was born in New York City in 1923 and was one of eight children of Reynold and Dora DiCuia. She received her undergraduate degree from Hunter College in New York City and her Master's degree in mathematics from Columbia University. Dora married Wayne N. Leimbach, MD in New York City in 1949. She had five children to whom she devoted her life. Dora raised her family in Aurora, Illinois. She was active with the American Association of University Women. She and her husband traveled the world extensively. In 2002, after her husband retired, they moved to Tulsa to be with family. Dora is survived by her husband, Wayne N. Leimbach, Sr. MD, and by her five children, Leslie L. Altick, Wayne N. Leimbach, Jr., MD, Lauren E. Leimbach, Kurt L. Leimbach, MD, Mark E. Leimbach, MD; and her sister, Sylvia Lewis. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

www.moorefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Rosewood Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.