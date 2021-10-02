Dora Purvis
Dora Imogene (Chain) Purvis, 68, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Wheatland Nursing Center in Russell.
Dora's surviving family include her daughter, Donya McCobb (Scott) of Russell, Kansas; sister-in-law, Gin Chain of Tulsa, Oklahoma; nephew, Michael Cockrell of Tulsa, Oklahoma; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and brother, Eugene Chain.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Blackburn Cemetery in Blackburn, Oklahoma. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements. pvpmortuary.com
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 2, 2021.