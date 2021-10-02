Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dora Purvis
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary & Monuments
610 N Maple St
Russell, KS
Dora Purvis

Dora Imogene (Chain) Purvis, 68, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Wheatland Nursing Center in Russell.

Dora's surviving family include her daughter, Donya McCobb (Scott) of Russell, Kansas; sister-in-law, Gin Chain of Tulsa, Oklahoma; nephew, Michael Cockrell of Tulsa, Oklahoma; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and brother, Eugene Chain.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Blackburn Cemetery in Blackburn, Oklahoma. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements. pvpmortuary.com
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary & Monuments
610 N Maple St, Russell, KS
Oct
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Blackburn Cemetery
Blackburn, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary & Monuments
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary & Monuments.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.