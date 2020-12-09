Doris Mae BerryhillDoris was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Henryetta Coberley of Sulphur, OK; her spouse of 50 years, Leo Richard Berryhill of Cleveland, OK; and her brother, Louis Gene Coberley of Sulphur, OK.She is survived by her siblings, Wayne Coberley and spouse, Diane of Moore, OK, Louis Genes and spouse, Janice of Sulphur, OK, Dennis Coberley and spouse, Kaye of Woodward, OK, Janet Greene and spouse, Chuck of Ardmore, OK, Neal Coberley and spouse, Darlene of Sulphur, OK and Steven Coberley of Sulphur, OK; her seven children, Katherine Lynch and spouse, Semmes, Ricky Berryhill and spouse, Sandra of Kaplan, LA, Richard Berryhill and spouse, Ann of Kiefer, OK, Charles Berryhill and spouse, Nancy of Sand Springs, OK, Allen Berryhill and spouse, Janice of Prue, OK, Glenda Carpenter and spouse, Marcus of Tulsa, OK and Jeff Berryhill and spouse, Mary of Memphis, TN; 22 grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.