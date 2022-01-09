Doris Mary Engel



Born February 18, 1933 in Conway, AR, to John G. amd Mary J. Simon; married John Waldo Engel and settled in Tulsa, OK. Doris worked at Northside State Bank and retired from F&M Bank; loved by customers and colleagues. She had a bold sense of humor, liked sporty cars and did not shy from spirited debates. Doris was unique and deeply loved her family and friends. Doris passed on January 2, 2022. She is survived by daughters, Stella R. Minor of Tulsa, Courtney Fallon of Sebastian, FL; 2 grandsons, John Engel, Jr. of Tulsa, Christian M. Fallon of Riviera Beach, FL and wife, Lorena Fallon; great granddaughter, Leia Nova Fallon. We love and miss you, Mama. Services are pending.



Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 9, 2022.