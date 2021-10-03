Doris Naydine Haddican



Doris Naydine Haddican passed away on September 25, 2021. Born in Pauls Valley, OK, on April 21, 1930, daughter of Cal and Lillie (French) McIntyre. She was raised in Blackwell, OK. She attended Northern Oklahoma College where she met Jack A. Haddican They were married February 20, 1951. They lived in Ponca City for almost 20 years. They were transferred to Houston in 1971 where she lived till April 2011. She then moved to Tulsa. She loved finding bargains at garage sales and working on her many craft projects.



She was predeceased by her husband, Jack, in 2006 and by her brothers, Howard McIntyre (wife, Von ) and Hubert McIntyre.



She is survived by her son, Michael Haddican (wife, Mary); and her beloved grandchildren, Alex (wife, Amanda) of Orlando and Lillie; and Hubert's wife, Marye of Tonkawa; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Many thanks to her many caregivers over the last years including Jana, Betsy and Lori, as well as the staff at St. Simeons.



Doris donated her body to OSU Medical, so there is no service planned. Donations may be made to Porta Caeli House, Tulsa.



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 3, 2021.