Doris PettyDoris N. (Ricks) Petty, 90, passed away November 18, 2020. She was born June 4, 1930 in Pratt County, Kansas, to Joseph and Pitsy (Barnes) Ricks. She was raised most of her life by Charlie and Minnie Rose. Doris graduated from Cullison High School in 1948. She moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she worked for American Airlines, and later for 1st National Bank & Trust of Tulsa. Doris married Charles Petty on November 9, 1956, he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 7 sisters. Doris is survived by nephew, Merle (Beth) Rose, Pratt, Kansas; niece, Karen Olson, Spicewood, Texas; along with other nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Tulsa, OK or Pratt, KS Humane Society. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at Stanleys Funeral and Cremation Services, 3959 E. 31st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135.