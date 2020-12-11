Menu
Dorothea Francescon
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funerals and Crematory
4170 E. Admiral Place
Tulsa, OK
Dorothea Francescon

Dorothea Shinn Francescon, 95, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2020. Born in Norfolk, VA, she graduated from the College of William and Mary in 1947 with a BA in Political Science. Upon graduation she was told she had to go to secretarial school to get a job. Instead she joined the Navy as a commissioned officer. Dorothea served 6 years at Pearl Harbor, then Los Angeles, where she met the love of her life Dan Francescon. They were married for 66 years.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; children, Patricia LeGendre, John (Marilyn) Francescon and Joy Francescon (Charles) Stanley; grandchildren, Brian, Nathan and Jack Stanley, and Olivia Francescon. serenitytulsa.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 11, 2020.
