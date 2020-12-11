Dorothea Francescon
Dorothea Shinn Francescon, 95, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2020. Born in Norfolk, VA, she graduated from the College of William and Mary in 1947 with a BA in Political Science. Upon graduation she was told she had to go to secretarial school to get a job. Instead she joined the Navy as a commissioned officer. Dorothea served 6 years at Pearl Harbor, then Los Angeles, where she met the love of her life Dan Francescon. They were married for 66 years.
She is survived by her husband, Dan; children, Patricia LeGendre, John (Marilyn) Francescon and Joy Francescon (Charles) Stanley; grandchildren, Brian, Nathan and Jack Stanley, and Olivia Francescon. serenitytulsa.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 11, 2020.