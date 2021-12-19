Dorothy Brown
Dorothy Lee Brown, age 88, of Tulsa, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at St John's Hospital in Tulsa. Dorothy Lee Brown was born July 16,1933 in Watonga, OK, the 2nd of 7 children born to Robert Lee Marshall and Anna Kathryn (Kraus). She was raised in Watonga and attended school there, graduating with the Eagle's Class of 1951. Dorothy attended Northeastern State College, completing her undergraduate degree, and then University of Oklahoma, graduating with a Master's degree in social work. She began working for the State of Oklahoma Department of Human Services as a Social Worker, Supervisor and retired as a State Hearing Officer after more than 35 years. Dorothy was a planner and loved traveling and was fortunate to see many exiting places and things. She was a member of the Tulsa Walking Club for many years and served as President of the club. Her love of Volkssporting inspired many to join her in walking all Oklahoma Counties, all states, all state capitols, and many international countries. Dorothy cherished her family and looked forward to family gatherings. She had a unique ability to make everyone feel special. She was kind and thoughtful and loved sending greeting cards to family and friends for birthdays and special occasions. Dorothy would send $2.00 bills to nieces and nephews for birthdays and other events. Dorothy was a joy to those who knew her and will be deeply missed by family and friends! She was preceded in death by: parents, Robert and Anna Marshall; siblings, Kathryn Hood, Bobbie Marshall, and Kenneth Marshall. Dorothy is survived by stepdaughter, Vicki Brown-Setzer and husband, Fred, Skiatook OK; sisters, Carolyn Lewis of Oklahoma City and Barbara Marshall of Tulsa; brother, Bill Marshall and wife, Sherry of Midland, TX; several grandchildren, Julie Payne and Shelly Smith; great grandchildren, Caleb, Kylar, Justin and McKaylin; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Tulsa Walking Club, P.O. Box 701856, Tulsa, OK, 74170, or a charity of your choice
. Private Services
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 19, 2021.