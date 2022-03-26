Dorothy Cravens
Dorothy Cravens, 96, joined her husband, Charlie, in heaven on Friday, March 18, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles D. Cravens, son-in-law Steven K. Iverson, father John Melvin Parker, mother, Leta Pearl Parker, sister Adean Parker, brothers Dewey G. Parker, Leon Parker, Meril Parker, Henry Parker, Wayne Parker, sisters-in-law Marguerite Parker, Ida (George) Parker, Virginia Parker, Margorie Parker, and her niece, Betty McDermott. Survived by son Charles D. Cravens, daughter Mary Ann Iverson, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Visit www.markerfuneralhomes.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 26, 2022.