Dorothy Kay JamisonDorothy Kay Jamison was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She passed away unexpectedly from heart failure at the age of 82 in Texas, near her children.Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bud) Jamison; her parents, Merle and Margaret Carter; and her sister, Marilyn Keeter. She is survived by her four children, Robert (Bob) Jamison, Jill Jamison, Jennifer Campbell, Kristen Alario and their spouses, Luci Jamison, Paul Campbell, and Rodney Alario. Dorothy adored her seven grandchildren, BJ, Alex, Carter, Ashley Kenady, Maggie, Kaley, Alayna; and her two great grandchildren, Avery and Henry. Dorothy is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dian Church, who was her best friend and confidant.Dorothy attended Tulsa University where she was a member of Tri Delta Sorority. When she married Bud Jamison, she became a devoted wife and then full-time mother to her four children. Dorothy had an inquisitive mind and a never-ending quest for knowledge in her areas of interest including science, history, and genealogy. She dedicated over 50 years researching her and Bud's family lineage and self-published two books about her ancestors. Her passion was to keep the people of yesteryear alive through stories, photos, and preserving generations of family heirlooms to ensure they were not forgotten.Visitation will be 10AM-12Noon, Monday, December 28, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Graveside service will be 12:30 PM, Monday, December 28, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233.