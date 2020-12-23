Menu
Dorothy Kay Jamison
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Dorothy Kay Jamison

Dorothy Kay Jamison was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She passed away unexpectedly from heart failure at the age of 82 in Texas, near her children.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bud) Jamison; her parents, Merle and Margaret Carter; and her sister, Marilyn Keeter. She is survived by her four children, Robert (Bob) Jamison, Jill Jamison, Jennifer Campbell, Kristen Alario and their spouses, Luci Jamison, Paul Campbell, and Rodney Alario. Dorothy adored her seven grandchildren, BJ, Alex, Carter, Ashley Kenady, Maggie, Kaley, Alayna; and her two great grandchildren, Avery and Henry. Dorothy is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dian Church, who was her best friend and confidant.

Dorothy attended Tulsa University where she was a member of Tri Delta Sorority. When she married Bud Jamison, she became a devoted wife and then full-time mother to her four children. Dorothy had an inquisitive mind and a never-ending quest for knowledge in her areas of interest including science, history, and genealogy. She dedicated over 50 years researching her and Bud's family lineage and self-published two books about her ancestors. Her passion was to keep the people of yesteryear alive through stories, photos, and preserving generations of family heirlooms to ensure they were not forgotten.

Visitation will be 10AM-12Noon, Monday, December 28, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Graveside service will be 12:30 PM, Monday, December 28, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at

www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
OK
Dec
28
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just received this notification from a friend; love this gal so much. Dorothy was so good to me during high school and after; Jenny, I am so sorry to hear this.
Melinda Stratton
February 22, 2021
To our dear friend and neighbor, Dorothy; You will be sorely missed. However, we know that you are traveling to a better place and time, where there is peace and joy in the after-life. Cheers to your beautiful life on earth where you shared so much of your life experiences and kindness with us regularly. We pray for you family's time of sorrow and loss, that they will be comforted by the precious memories of you. Thank you for always wanting to be part of our lives.
Kyle & Carla Richburg
February 1, 2021
