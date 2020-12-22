Menu
Dorothy K. Jamison
Owasso Chapel
PO Box 14170
Owasso, OK
Jamison, Dorothy K., 82, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, in Katy, Texas. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
OK
Dec
28
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
OK
Owasso Chapel
Owasso Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just received this notification from a friend; love this gal so much. Dorothy was so good to me during high school and after; Jenny, I am so sorry to hear this.
Melinda Stratton
February 22, 2021
To our dear friend and neighbor, Dorothy; You will be sorely missed. However, we know that you are traveling to a better place and time, where there is peace and joy in the after-life. Cheers to your beautiful life on earth where you shared so much of your life experiences and kindness with us regularly. We pray for you family's time of sorrow and loss, that they will be comforted by the precious memories of you. Thank you for always wanting to be part of our lives.
Kyle & Carla Richburg
February 1, 2021
