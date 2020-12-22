To our dear friend and neighbor, Dorothy; You will be sorely missed. However, we know that you are traveling to a better place and time, where there is peace and joy in the after-life. Cheers to your beautiful life on earth where you shared so much of your life experiences and kindness with us regularly. We pray for you family's time of sorrow and loss, that they will be comforted by the precious memories of you. Thank you for always wanting to be part of our lives.

Kyle & Carla Richburg February 1, 2021