Dorothy Oliver passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Dorothy or Dot as she was called by her friends was born on December 28, 1928, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Loid and Thelma Dill. She had one older brother, George.
Dorothy attended Little Rock Central High and the University of Arkansas where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. While attending college, she met Tom Mullen. They married in 1950 and soon after moved to Tulsa. Tom and Dorothy opened Family Pharmacy in 1959 which quickly expanded into three pharmacies in the Warren complex in the late 1960's and 1970's. Dorothy kept the books for the business and stayed home with their 3 children. They opened a medical equipment company in the 1980's, where Dorothy worked full time until the business was sold. Tom and Dot would spend most of their retirement at their home on Grand Lake. Dorothy enjoyed the lake, spending time with friends, and a good game of bridge. Tom passed away on March 14, 1991.
Dorothy found love for the second time, when she married lifelong friend, Ralph Oliver, in April 1992. The two of them combined to have a very large family. She loved her life with Ralph at the farm. and spending time with their ever growing families until her passing.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother; and her first husband, Tom. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Oliver; her son, Tom Mullen, Jr., his wife, Jo Lynne and sons, Jonathan and Jason; her daughter, Janet Guest, her husband, Pat and son, J.T.; and her daughter, Ann Staires, her husband, John and daughters, Jennifer and Amy. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Emma, Silas, Theo, Savannah, Addison, and Jackson.
A private service was held on December 23, 2020. Friends and family may contribute to the American Heart Association
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2020.