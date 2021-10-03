Menu
Doyle Jones
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
Doyle Jones

Doyle Jones passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Tulsa at the age of 70. He is survived by Susie, his wife of 24 years. In addition, he is survived by his wife's family including Peggy, Julie, Ragan, Ruth and Norma; many nieces and nephews; his son, Chris; his mother, Verna; sister, Gayln; and his two devoted dogs Trampp and Lady.

The Celebration of Life service for this wonderful, gentle man will take place on October 9 at 2:00 pm at Spirit Life Church in Tulsa. Memories may be shared at www.tulsacremation.com
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Spirit Life Church
5345 S. Peoria, Tulsa
