Dr. Raymond W. Ostensen



Dr.Raymond W.Ostensen, Tulsa, was born on August 30th, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York to parents, John and Martha Ostensen.



He is preceded in death by His Parents John and Martha Ostensen, and His Brother Harvey Ostensen



Dr.Raymond grew up in Brooklyn, New York where He attended Brooklyn Technical High School specializing in Science Technology,Engineering and Mathmatics, considered one of America's most Prestigious and Selected High Schools in the Nation.



As a young man he was a Boy Scout and a member of The Order of De Molay a premier organization for young men that develops leadership skills,and good moral character where he became a Master Councilor.



In the fall of 1960 he left New York for his first full-time job at Mound Laboratories, a United States Nuclear Weapons Plant in Miamisburg, Ohio. In 1965 he began a Masters Program at The University of Dayton, Ohio while working part-time earning his Masters Degree in 1967.



He left Mound Laboratories and switched to Nuclear Engineering and attended The University of Illinois at Champagne-Urbana where he earned and received His PhD in January of 1973.



He began work at The Government Argonne National Laboratories in Chicago, Illinois February 1973 doing research on the safety of experimental Nuclear Reactors for the U.S. Department of Energy. He left Argonne in September of 1976 for Nuclear Safety Research of Commercial Power Reactors at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico. With the accidents at Three Mile Island in The United States and Chernobyl in Ukraine he decided to leave the nuclear safety field.



He moved to The Amoco Research Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma in January of 1982 for research on National Gas Production where He met His future wife Shirlee Lincoln and married her on May 7th 1983.



With the crash in National Gas Industry in 1984 and the poor working conditions at Amoco Raymond was asked to return to Sandia Laboratories in New Mexico in 1984. His Wife Shirlee followed him there in 1985 after finishing most of her part-time course work for a degree in Sociology at The University of Tulsa. His career at Sandia Lab varied from reactor safety to underground storage of radioactive waste from the nuclear weapons program, underground storage of petroleum and numerical methods of analyzing U.S. Spy Satellite Data looking for Surreptitious Nuclear Testing.



Dr.Raymond was Awarded "Exceptional Service in the National Interest" from Sandia Laboratories.



He was kept busy in Albuquerque helping his wife Shirlee, who was Head of The Neighborhood Patrol, the largest in Albuquerque. At the end of 1999 he and his wife moved back to Tulsa, Oklahoma where his retirement began with a new Motorhome to explore together most of The U.S. and Canada. They also began a 15 year program of Foreign Travels which took them to 40 Countries around the World.



He developed Muscular Dystrophy in the 1990's that was not correctly diagnosed until 2006 at The Mayo Clinic. He kept traveling with his wife Shirlee until travels became too difficult ending with a tour of India in 2014.



He is survived by his wife Shirlee of 40 years, Step-daughter Kendall and her husband Charles Stirens, grandson Anthony Ryan Rhodes, and many many friends and loved ones, He will be remembered fondly by all.



Dr.Raymond's Motto has always been



'Character Counts and Character is Destiny'



where he exhibited these characteristics his entire life. He truly raised the bar, and lived a wonderful life.



Final Resting Place



Sinnett Cemetery on Keystone Lake



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 3, 2022.