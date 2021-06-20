E. Stanley Hawkins



June 23, 1921-July 1, 2013



E. Stanley Hawkins would have had his 100th birthday, June 23, 2021. Chief Hawkins served as Chief of the Tulsa Fire Department for 21 years, 1964-1985. He served in WWII in the Navy in the South Pacific. He joined the Tulsa Fire Department and served for 37 years before retiring as Chief in 1985. He was a member of The Tulsa Rotary Club serving one year as President. He passed away July 1, 2013. Chief Hawkins was honored December 20, 2018 by a Proclamation by the City of Tulsa as well as having a new Ladder Truck No. 22 named "The Hawk" dedicated in his name. Many retired Tulsa Fire Department Fire Fighters miss him still as well as his well-loved family members. Thank you, Chief, for the many years you spent with us. We love you still.



Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 20, 2021.