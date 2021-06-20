Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
E. Stanley Hawkins
E. Stanley Hawkins

June 23, 1921-July 1, 2013

E. Stanley Hawkins would have had his 100th birthday, June 23, 2021. Chief Hawkins served as Chief of the Tulsa Fire Department for 21 years, 1964-1985. He served in WWII in the Navy in the South Pacific. He joined the Tulsa Fire Department and served for 37 years before retiring as Chief in 1985. He was a member of The Tulsa Rotary Club serving one year as President. He passed away July 1, 2013. Chief Hawkins was honored December 20, 2018 by a Proclamation by the City of Tulsa as well as having a new Ladder Truck No. 22 named "The Hawk" dedicated in his name. Many retired Tulsa Fire Department Fire Fighters miss him still as well as his well-loved family members. Thank you, Chief, for the many years you spent with us. We love you still.
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.