Tulsa. Skaggs, Earl Lee, 86. Veteran & Minister. Died December 3, 2020. Viewing will be held Tuesday, December 8th from 3 pm to 6 pm at Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow; Graveside Services will be held at 9:30 am Wednesday, December 9th at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens in Broken Arrow. Memorial Services will be held at 11 am Wednesday, December 9th at Hilldale Baptist Church in Claremore. . Floral Haven Funeral Home



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.