Menu
Search
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Earl Lee Skaggs
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
December 3, 2020
Tulsa. Skaggs, Earl Lee, 86. Veteran & Minister. Died December 3, 2020. Viewing will be held Tuesday, December 8th from 3 pm to 6 pm at Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow; Graveside Services will be held at 9:30 am Wednesday, December 9th at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens in Broken Arrow. Memorial Services will be held at 11 am Wednesday, December 9th at Hilldale Baptist Church in Claremore. . Floral Haven Funeral Home
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Floral Haven
6500 S. 129th East Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Dec
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hilldale Baptist Church
, Claremore, Oklahoma
Dec
9
Graveside service
9:30a.m.
Floral Haven
6500 S. 129th East Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Funeral services provided by:
Floral Haven
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.