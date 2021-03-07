Elaine Laverle Graefe



The world lost a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.



Elaine Laverle Graefe was born to Ira and Mahdeen Edwards on February 5, 1946 at St. John Hospital in Tulsa. Laverle was the oldest of five children and she attended Nathan Hale High School, graduating in 1964. She married the love of her life, Jerry, at Calvary Baptist Church on August 28, 1965. They moved to Memphis where Jerry went to Optometry school, and it was there that they welcomed their first son, Jeff. After graduating, Jerry joined the Army and was eventually stationed in Hawaii where their second son, Kevin, was born.



After four years in Hawaii, they settled back home in Tulsa where they opened an optometry practice. They soon became members at Asbury United Methodist Church where Laverle has been continually involved in the women's Bible study, Operation Hope and Stephen Ministry. Laverle enjoyed being a part of her sons' sports events, swim team, PTA, school board, and almost anything the boys wanted to do. Laverle and Jerry spent their free time playing couples tennis, traveling with their boys and taking them to OU football games. They enjoyed summers and many weekends at Grand Lake with family and friends.



In her later years, Laverle's favorite activity was spending time with her children and grandchildren who lovingly call her Nana. She always looked forward to her weekly ladies lunches, bunko group, and nights out at the theater with Jerry and their friends.



Laverle was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joan Nevolo, and brother, Doug Edwards. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald William Graefe; sister, Donna Powell; brother, Buddy Edwards; son, Jeff; son, Kevin and his wife, Kami; grandchildren, Ben Prough and his wife, Jordan, Will, and Scarlett; and great grandchildren, Jameson and Jace Prough; in addition to many nieces and nephews.



Laverle was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.



A celebration of Laverle's life will be held at 1 pm in the Chapel at Asbury United Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Little Lighthouse.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 7, 2021.