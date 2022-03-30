Elaine Renning
Elaine E. Renning, 93, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 26, 2022. She was born on a farm near Nashua, Iowa on January 24, 1929 to Herman and Ella Jakel, graduated from Nashua High School and went on to attend Wartburg College. She married Frank C. Renning on June 26, 1949.
Elaine's love of nature and birds in particular led her on adventures across the world from Costa Rica to Kenya. She was passionate about volunteer work and graciously gave much of her time to organizations like JDRF, Tulsa Audubon Society, Campfire, Tulsa Public Schools, American Red Cross, and her beloved church First Lutheran, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and served in many leadership roles for over 50 years.
She is survived by her daughter Melanie and husband Bill Schnell, granddaughters Beth Schnell and husband Alex Cody, Angela Luhman and husband Alex Luhman, her great-grandson and light of her life James Cody all of Tulsa, and sister Verna and husband Clifford Wiebke, of Nashua Iowa, as well as countless other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Renning, sister Lela Jakel and brother Raymond Jakel.
Dynamite comes in small packages and she was proof of that!
A visitation will be held at Stanleys Funeral Home on Friday, April 1st from 4:00PM-6:00PM. There will be a private family graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, April 2nd at 10:30AM followed by a memorial service shortly after at First Lutheran Church at 12:30PM.
Memorials may be made to JDRF, Assistance League of Tulsa or First Lutheran Church. https://www.stanleysfuneralhome.com/obituary/elaine-renning
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 30, 2022.