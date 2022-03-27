Eleanor Evans Feldmann
Eleanor Evans Feldmann was born in Paris, France, November 14,1927 from parents, General Frederic Dahl Evans and Sarah Page Evans. She lived in Paris, London and Naples her first four years before her family moved to Washington DC where she had many interesting experiences, including attending White House birthday parties as a result of her friendship with FDR's granddaughter. Eleanor graduated valedictorian from Cathedral High School in 1945 then attended Wellesley College where she attained a BA in History. Eleanor loved Wellesley where she made many life-long friends. She greatly enjoyed her class reunions. While at Wellesley she met her husband Howard of 64 years at a dance in Boston. Upon graduation in 1949, she married Howard and moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma which became her home for the rest of her life. She loved Tulsa's friendly, relaxed culture and made many friends who gave her great joy. Upon arrival in Tulsa she taught school for two years at Holland Hall before becoming a full time mom raising four children. After her youngest started school, Eleanor returned to teaching, a vocation she loved. She taught (mostly first grade) in the Tulsa Public School system for 20+ years before retiring.
Eleanor had a strong Christian faith. She was a member of the Episcopal Church at St. Lukes and St. Johns and the Anglican Church of the Holy Spirit. She greatly enjoyed church fellowship while she pursued extensive bible studies, volunteered for programs like Meals on Wheels, and traveled to the Holy Land. Other interests included her grandchildren, gardening, world travel, sailing, bridge and reading.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Howard and her son Daniel Evans Feldmann. She is survived by her grateful sons James Howard (wife Leslie Sacha), William Coulter (wife Janet Van Dusen) and daughter Mary Page Evans. She was blessed with seven devoted grandchildren: Benjamin Howard, Greg Smith, James Ryan, Matthew Aaron, Sarah Page, Lauren Evans and Erik William and two wonderful great-grandchildren, Adrian Lucas and Juniper Star. Her love, optimism and energy will be missed dearly by her family, friends and former students.
Services will be held at 10 am on June 25, 2022 at the Church of the Holy Spirit Anglican, 12121 East 41st Street, Tulsa OK. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church of the Holy Spirit New Parish Center are much appreciated. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World from Mar. 27 to Jun. 19, 2022.