Eleanor "Nan" SmithEleanor Ann "Nan" Smith was born December 14, 1929 in Pana, IL to Enoch and Leona Staniswesky. She died peacefully at home on April 14, 2022 surrounded by family. She was a strong, classy, fun, witty and faithful woman. She will live long in our hearts forever.Nan attended High School in Pana during which she worked at Whittman's Drug as a soda clerk, making her quite poplar. After graduation, she moved to Decatur, IL to pursue a secretarial position at Caterpillar where she met an up-and-coming salesman, Daniel Smith. They married in 1958 and formed the lifelong pair of "Dan and Nan." The couple moved to Lincoln, IL where their 3 children were born. In 1969, the family moved to Tulsa where Dan grew his career with Scott Rice. They were married for 54 years until Dan's death in 2012.Nan's main focus was always her family. Dan always credited her support and partnership for his career success and happiness. While devoted to her family, Nan was also a dedicated volunteer, most significantly with Meals on Wheels for over 25 years. In her spare time, she could also be found reading, needlepointing, golfing, visiting flea markets and antique shows, and caring for her Schnauzers.Nan is preceded in her death by her sister (Mary Kay), her parents, and her husband. She is survived by her son Martin (Britta) of Marietta, GA., and their two sons; her daughter, Maribeth Spanier of Tulsa and her daughter Maggie, and her daughter Sutton Murray (Glenn) of Tulsa, and their children Quinnlan, Gannon, and Styrling.The family extend their immense gratitude to her caregivers, Bria, Sheridan, Cassie, and Debbie who were an amazing blessing. They also thank Complete OK Hospice, especially Jen, for their compassion and caring.Visitation will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., followed by the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of St. Mary with interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Anyone wishing to make donations is encouraged to donate to Meals on Wheels or Catholic Charities.