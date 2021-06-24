Eleanor de Verges
Eleanor de Verges was born July 24, 2015 to Eugene and Brittany de Verges at The Children's Hospital at St. Francis in Tulsa, Oklahoma and left this earth June 21, 2021, at the same location.
Eleanor was a force of goodness and love who enhanced the life of everyone she met. She faced her many medical problems with a resilience and strength that inspired all who knew of her story.
Eleanor is survived by her father, Eugene F. de Verges; her grandmother, Mardi de Verges; her aunt, Sarah de Verges; a half-sister, Lainee; other aunts and uncles (including Christopher and Emily de Verges, John Fraley, Phil and Sarah de Verges); many doting/loving/incredible great aunts and uncles; three great-grandmothers; cousins; and other relatives and friends who loved Eleanor almost as much as she loved them. She was predeceased by her beloved grandfather, Eugene P de Verges, and her mother.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma with the Reverend Msgr. Dennis Dorney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tuition Assistance Fund at the School of St. Mary, 1365 E. 49th Place, Tulsa, OK 74105.
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 24, 2021.