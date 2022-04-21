Elizabeth "Jean" Erwin
Elizabeth Jean Erwin passed away peacefully on April 18, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Jean was born November 4, 1932 to Patrick Wood and Ruie Pauline Ramsey (Wheeler) in Ashland KY.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Erik Erwin, parents, and siblings, Anna Lee Meade, Frankie Meek, John Ramsey and Joe Ramsey. She is survived by her children Donna Spencer (David), John Hammock (Vicki), Lynn McConnell (Tom), J.D. Hammock (Liz), Tod Hammock (Karen) and 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean was born and raised in Kentucky. During her childhood she lived in Ashland, Paintesville, and Whitesburg KY where she graduated high school. She married Don Hammock and moved to Louisville KY and raised their five children. After moving to Broken Arrow, OK she started her career at Doctors' Hospital and retired 1990. She married Dr. Erik Erwin on May 17, 1984 and they enjoyed a long life together until his death November 22, 2018. Later in her retirement years she followed her dream of interior decorating and started an interior accessories business, Patina at The Market, 81st and Harvard.
Jean enjoyed traveling with her husband to Santa Fe, NM and Monterey, CA. Also, with her sons to Aspen, CO and France with her daughters and granddaughter. She was a champion for her family by aiming high and making things happen. She always thought of her family first and put herself last.
Funeral service will be graveside at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 22 at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Fitzgerald Funeral Southwood Colonial Chapel. Family request in lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Association
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 21, 2022.