Elizabeth Rucks Mercer
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Integrity Funeral Service - Henryetta
410 E. Trudgeon St.
Henryetta, OK
Elizabeth Rucks Mercer

Elizabeth Rucks Mercer, age 94, died peacefully in Houston, TX, on May 24, 2021. She was born on July 20, 1926 in Camden, AR.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Ruth Hawk, and husband, Dan; her grandchildren, Trenton Hawk and wife, Ashton, Jazz Hawk and Daniel Mercer; and great grandson, Cecil Hawk. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob Mercer; her son, Paul Mercer; her parents, Ruth and Edmond Rucks; her brother, Bill Rucks; and her sister, Madelyn Atkinson.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Jacque Riggs for her loving care and friendship with Elizabeth.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 at Rose Chapel at Boston Avenue Methodist Church in Tulsa, OK. Donations can be made in her memory to Boston Avenue Methodist Church; 1301 S. Boston Ave.; Tulsa, OK 74119.
Published by Tulsa World on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Boston Avenue Methodist Church
Rose Chapel, Tulsa, OK
Integrity Funeral Service - Henryetta
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a dear lady that I and this world will greatly miss. Always kind, thoughtful and sincere. I knew Elizabeth and her husband Bob at Methodist Manor in Tulsa and got to know them over several years. They were truly always a pleasure to be around. We pray divine peace, comfort and love for the family and all the loved ones. Be blessed and enriched by their Godly legacy and memories.
Thea Carlson Reust
Other
July 26, 2021
