Elizabeth Rucks Mercer



Elizabeth Rucks Mercer, age 94, died peacefully in Houston, TX, on May 24, 2021. She was born on July 20, 1926 in Camden, AR.



Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Ruth Hawk, and husband, Dan; her grandchildren, Trenton Hawk and wife, Ashton, Jazz Hawk and Daniel Mercer; and great grandson, Cecil Hawk. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob Mercer; her son, Paul Mercer; her parents, Ruth and Edmond Rucks; her brother, Bill Rucks; and her sister, Madelyn Atkinson.



The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Jacque Riggs for her loving care and friendship with Elizabeth.



Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 at Rose Chapel at Boston Avenue Methodist Church in Tulsa, OK. Donations can be made in her memory to Boston Avenue Methodist Church; 1301 S. Boston Ave.; Tulsa, OK 74119.



Published by Tulsa World on Jul. 4, 2021.