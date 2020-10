Mannford, Oklahoma. Kuykendall, (Pat) Elma, 87. Secretary Oil/Gas. DiedMonday, October 5, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 20220 - 10:00-7:00pm at Chapman-Black Funeral Home



Service: Saturday, October 10, 2020 - 10:30 am at the First Baptist Church, Mannford, Oklahoma . Chapman-Black Funeral Home



Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Oklahoma



Published by Tulsa World from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.