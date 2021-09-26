Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Emily Runge
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
Emily Runge

Emily Runge died peacefully in her sleep of Alzheimer's, surrounded by family on September 14, 2021, age 94. She was born May 13, 1927. She was an elementary school teacher and headmistress of Exeter Day School. She had a BS degree in Education from Wheelock College, and a Master's degree in Education from Harvard. She never stopped learning, completing a program of Theological Education from the University of the South at age 77. Her own trials and tribulations did not affect her spirit of joy, hope and love of God. Services were live-streamed on September 23, 2021, before this posting, but the celebration of her life can be seen on St. Dunstan's Tulsa, YouTube. In lieu of flowers, please make checks out to "St. Dunstan's Episcopal church choir" and mail to 5635 E. 71st St. Tulsa OK, 74136. www.stduntulsa.org
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
What a special woman. I will miss Emily.
Jayne Van Gilder
Friend
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results