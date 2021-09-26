Emily Runge
Emily Runge died peacefully in her sleep of Alzheimer's, surrounded by family on September 14, 2021, age 94. She was born May 13, 1927. She was an elementary school teacher and headmistress of Exeter Day School. She had a BS degree in Education from Wheelock College, and a Master's degree in Education from Harvard. She never stopped learning, completing a program of Theological Education from the University of the South at age 77. Her own trials and tribulations did not affect her spirit of joy, hope and love of God. Services were live-streamed on September 23, 2021, before this posting, but the celebration of her life can be seen on St. Dunstan's Tulsa, YouTube. In lieu of flowers, please make checks out to "St. Dunstan's Episcopal church choir" and mail to 5635 E. 71st St. Tulsa OK, 74136. www.stduntulsa.org
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 26, 2021.